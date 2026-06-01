Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A - Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,500 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden's holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $9,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 490.0% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

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Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $135.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.26. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $115.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.10. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.35 and a 1 year high of $160.27.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The medical research company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.500 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 20.48%.

Key Headlines Impacting Agilent Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Agilent Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $162.79.

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Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company's product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett‑Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

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