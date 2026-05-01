Agilysys, Inc. $AGYS Stock Holdings Decreased by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS - Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 598,141 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 57,638 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 2.13% of Agilysys worth $71,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 6.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the software maker's stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 5.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the software maker's stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 1.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,834 shares of the software maker's stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 3.8% in the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the software maker's stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 552 shares of the software maker's stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Agilysys Stock Performance

AGYS stock opened at $64.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.87 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.46. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.50 and a 52 week high of $145.25.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $80.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.07 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 9.79%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AGYS shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Agilysys from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Agilysys from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Agilysys from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $131.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AGYS

Insider Transactions at Agilysys

In other Agilysys news, Director Melvin L. Keating bought 300 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.62 per share, for a total transaction of $25,086.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 35,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,927,285.34. The trade was a 0.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 700 shares of company stock valued at $52,376 in the last ninety days. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc is a publicly traded technology company NASDAQ: AGYS that specializes in providing software and services to the hospitality industry. The company's solutions span property management, point-of-sale, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics and mobile guest engagement. These offerings are designed to streamline hotel and resort operations, enhance guest experiences and improve financial performance for clients across the lodging, gaming, cruise, senior living and higher-education markets.

Agilysys delivers its portfolio through both cloud-based and on-premises deployments, enabling hoteliers and hospitality operators to select the infrastructure model that best aligns with their operational requirements and IT strategies.

Further Reading

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