AIA Group Ltd Acquires 40,831 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 407,868 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 40,831 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.4% of AIA Group Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. AIA Group Ltd's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $99,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares in the company, valued at $27,560,551.20. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an "outperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $282.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Johnson & Johnson from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $265.30.

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Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE JNJ opened at $252.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $608.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.24. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $239.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $162.78 and a 52 week high of $269.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The business had revenue of $25.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The business's revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.11%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Further Reading

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