AIA Group Ltd Has $8.97 Million Stake in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

AIA Group Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,423 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,677 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd's holdings in Marriott International were worth $8,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $812,570,000. FMB Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,762,000. World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 16,014 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 9,075 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 183.7% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,180 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,429,000 after acquiring an additional 36,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 16,806 shares of the company's stock worth $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MAR. Mizuho boosted their price target on Marriott International from $343.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Marriott International from $280.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $446.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $412.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $385.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MAR

Marriott International Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $366.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.11. The business's 50 day moving average is $376.48 and its 200-day moving average is $350.20. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.76 and a 1-year high of $410.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.16. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 80.97% and a net margin of 9.72%.The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Marriott International's payout ratio is presently 30.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total transaction of $1,084,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,827 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,168,650.12. This trade represents a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

Further Reading

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