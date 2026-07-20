AIA Group Ltd Purchases New Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR

AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 72,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,453,000.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 227.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 733 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 69.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Darling Ingredients

In other news, CAO Joseph Manzi sold 3,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $191,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 19,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,819.41. This trade represents a 13.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DAR. Wall Street Zen upgraded Darling Ingredients from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $67.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DAR

Darling Ingredients Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $63.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.39 and a 200-day moving average of $54.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83 and a beta of 1.04. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $66.02.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.27. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc NYSE: DAR is a global leader in converting edible and inedible bio-nutrient streams into sustainable food, feed ingredients, renewable fuels and specialty products. Founded in 1882 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, the company builds on more than a century of experience in animal rendering and by-product recycling. Over time, Darling has expanded its capabilities beyond traditional rendering to include advanced processing technologies that support a circular economy and reduce waste from food and agricultural industries.

The company's core operations revolve around four primary segments: Feed Ingredients & Services, Food & Nutrition, Fuel Ingredients & Services, and Specialty Ingredients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR - Free Report).

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