AIA Group Ltd Sells 7,318 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

AIA Group Ltd lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,800 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 7,318 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,342,154 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $18,128,357,000 after buying an additional 1,220,207 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,873,646 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $9,604,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,897 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,588,604 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $4,597,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,888 shares during the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9,060.1% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 38,135,363 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $4,338,660,000 after purchasing an additional 37,719,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $2,388,278,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $97.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $92.18 and a 12 month high of $123.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.47. The stock has a market cap of $169.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research set a $131.00 price target on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $129.31.

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About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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