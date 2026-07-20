AIA Group Ltd Takes $1.75 Million Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,473 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,752,000.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Crown during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown by 45.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of CCK stock opened at $117.36 on Monday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $102.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $118.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.60.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. Crown had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 5.65%.The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Crown's revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Crown's dividend payout ratio is presently 22.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Crown from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Crown in a report on Thursday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Crown from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Crown from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $124.07.

View Our Latest Research Report on Crown

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 436,070 shares in the company, valued at $45,787,350. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

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