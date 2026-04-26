Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD Holdings Decreased by TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD - Free Report) by 80.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,084 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 4,545 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.'s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APD. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth $607,601,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 644.6% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,031,306 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $281,258,000 after acquiring an additional 892,793 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 21.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,616,305 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,258,678,000 after acquiring an additional 821,524 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.4% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,870,013 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,419,029,000 after acquiring an additional 609,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 31.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,880,652 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $512,891,000 after buying an additional 447,724 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 70,175 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.21, for a total value of $19,944,436.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 93,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,573,350.79. The trade was a 42.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.88% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $282.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $308.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on APD

Key Air Products and Chemicals News

Here are the key news stories impacting Air Products and Chemicals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target on APD from $325 to $338 and kept an "outperform" rating, signaling stronger analyst confidence and ~12% upside vs. the current level; this can support upside momentum. RBC Raises Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target on APD from $325 to $338 and kept an "outperform" rating, signaling stronger analyst confidence and ~12% upside vs. the current level; this can support upside momentum. Positive Sentiment: Berenberg upgraded APD (reported 4/23), another analyst endorsement that can attract buyers. Berenberg Upgrade

Berenberg upgraded APD (reported 4/23), another analyst endorsement that can attract buyers. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America published a bullish forecast for APD's price appreciation (reported 4/23), adding to positive analyst coverage that may support the stock. Bank of America Forecast

Bank of America published a bullish forecast for APD's price appreciation (reported 4/23), adding to positive analyst coverage that may support the stock. Positive Sentiment: Air Products declared a quarterly dividend of $1.81 per share (record July 1, payable Aug. 10), which reinforces cash return to shareholders and can support investor demand for the stock. Dividend Declaration

Air Products declared a quarterly dividend of $1.81 per share (record July 1, payable Aug. 10), which reinforces cash return to shareholders and can support investor demand for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Air Products plans to build, own and operate a new air separation unit (ASU) in Cocoa, Florida to supply the growing space launch industry — a strategic, end-market driven capacity expansion that should support longer‑term revenue growth tied to aerospace demand. ASU in Florida Announcement

Air Products plans to build, own and operate a new air separation unit (ASU) in Cocoa, Florida to supply the growing space launch industry — a strategic, end-market driven capacity expansion that should support longer‑term revenue growth tied to aerospace demand. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks previewed the upcoming earnings report, noting Wall Street expects earnings growth but suggesting APD may lack the setup for an earnings beat — this raises uncertainty ahead of results and could mute volatility depending on the actual print. Zacks Earnings Preview

Zacks previewed the upcoming earnings report, noting Wall Street expects earnings growth but suggesting APD may lack the setup for an earnings beat — this raises uncertainty ahead of results and could mute volatility depending on the actual print. Negative Sentiment: The Portnoy Law Firm announced an investigation into possible securities fraud involving Air Products, indicating potential litigation risk and headline-driven downside if allegations escalate. Portnoy Law Firm Investigation

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.5%

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $302.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $286.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.29 billion, a PE ratio of -200.14, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.80. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.11 and a 52 week high of $304.57.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 2.73%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $1.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $7.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Air Products and Chemicals's payout ratio is presently -476.82%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company's product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

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