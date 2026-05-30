Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD - Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,950,176 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 167,222 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.22% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $1,217,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,304,678 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $5,509,702,000 after buying an additional 303,944 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,766,942 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $3,209,068,000 after buying an additional 272,197 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,559,492 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,607,065,000 after buying an additional 106,578 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,004,892 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,455,814,000 after buying an additional 183,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.4% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,870,013 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,419,029,000 after buying an additional 609,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company's stock.

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Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 1.9%

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $278.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $294.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.66. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.11 and a 52 week high of $307.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.77.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.14. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The company's revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.250-3.350 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.81 per share. This represents a $7.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals's payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 2,714 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.76, for a total transaction of $824,404.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,037.12. The trade was a 16.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on APD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho set a $345.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $323.12.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company's product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

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