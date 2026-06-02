Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB Shares Acquired by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 667,850 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 110,926 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Airbnb worth $90,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 397.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company's stock.

Get Airbnb alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Airbnb from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Airbnb to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $157.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Airbnb

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB opened at $137.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.81 and a 52-week high of $147.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.37. The company has a market cap of $83.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). Airbnb had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 19.90%.The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Airbnb's quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 265,746 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total transaction of $35,136,936.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,206,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,708,753.58. The trade was a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 2,860 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $381,638.40. Following the sale, the director owned 3,447,355 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $460,015,051.20. This represents a 0.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 968,723 shares of company stock valued at $130,478,651 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.21% of the company's stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Airbnb, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Airbnb wasn't on the list.

While Airbnb currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here