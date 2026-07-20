Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB Shares Purchased by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,100 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd's holdings in Airbnb were worth $7,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harris Associates L P grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 43.2% in the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,237,331 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,884,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292,383 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $480,332,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 9,331.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,172,959 shares of the company's stock valued at $400,681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139,315 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 453.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,325,498 shares of the company's stock worth $403,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $342,017,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Airbnb

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wedbush initiated coverage with a neutral rating and a $152 price target , implying modest upside from recent levels and signaling that analysts still see value in the shares. Article link

Wedbush initiated coverage with a rating and a , implying modest upside from recent levels and signaling that analysts still see value in the shares. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies reaffirmed its buy rating on Airbnb, supporting the view that Wall Street remains constructive on the company’s longer-term growth outlook. Article link

Jefferies reaffirmed its rating on Airbnb, supporting the view that Wall Street remains constructive on the company’s longer-term growth outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are watching Airbnb’s upcoming fiscal second-quarter earnings report, with analysts expecting double-digit earnings growth ; results will likely determine whether the stock can extend recent momentum. Article link

Investors are watching Airbnb’s upcoming fiscal second-quarter earnings report, with analysts expecting ; results will likely determine whether the stock can extend recent momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Airbnb co-founder Joseph Gebbia sold about $39 million in stock under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan. While not necessarily a bearish signal, insider selling can create some investor caution. Article link

Airbnb co-founder Joseph Gebbia sold about in stock under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan. While not necessarily a bearish signal, insider selling can create some investor caution. Negative Sentiment: CEO Brian Chesky’s X account was reportedly hacked and used to promote crypto tokenization posts. The incident does not directly affect fundamentals, but it is a reputational and security-related distraction for the company. Article link

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kenneth I. Chenault sold 8,346 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,251,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 40,879 shares in the company, valued at $6,131,850. This trade represents a 16.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 3,750 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $555,037.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 445,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,907,372.90. The trade was a 0.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,267,429 shares of company stock worth $313,655,215. Corporate insiders own 27.21% of the company's stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $145.98 on Monday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $139.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.40. The company has a market cap of $87.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $110.81 and a one year high of $150.88.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). Airbnb had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ABNB. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Airbnb to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $159.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Airbnb

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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