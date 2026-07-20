Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB Shares Purchased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,691 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,681 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 32,994 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 13,818 shares in the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $2,785,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,564 shares of the company's stock worth $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 9,294 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 223,291 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,305,000 after acquiring an additional 34,573 shares during the period. Finally, Markel Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 240,289 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,612,000 after acquiring an additional 13,156 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 294,903 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total value of $43,772,452.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,622,452 shares of the company's stock, valued at $389,250,550.36. This represents a 10.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 265,746 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total value of $35,136,936.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,206,389 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,481,708,753.58. This represents a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 2,267,429 shares of company stock worth $313,655,215 in the last quarter. 27.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wedbush initiated coverage with a neutral rating and a $152 price target , implying modest upside from recent levels and signaling that analysts still see value in the shares. Article link

Wedbush initiated coverage with a rating and a , implying modest upside from recent levels and signaling that analysts still see value in the shares. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies reaffirmed its buy rating on Airbnb, supporting the view that Wall Street remains constructive on the company’s longer-term growth outlook. Article link

Jefferies reaffirmed its rating on Airbnb, supporting the view that Wall Street remains constructive on the company’s longer-term growth outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are watching Airbnb’s upcoming fiscal second-quarter earnings report, with analysts expecting double-digit earnings growth ; results will likely determine whether the stock can extend recent momentum. Article link

Investors are watching Airbnb’s upcoming fiscal second-quarter earnings report, with analysts expecting ; results will likely determine whether the stock can extend recent momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Airbnb co-founder Joseph Gebbia sold about $39 million in stock under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan. While not necessarily a bearish signal, insider selling can create some investor caution. Article link

Airbnb co-founder Joseph Gebbia sold about in stock under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan. While not necessarily a bearish signal, insider selling can create some investor caution. Negative Sentiment: CEO Brian Chesky’s X account was reportedly hacked and used to promote crypto tokenization posts. The incident does not directly affect fundamentals, but it is a reputational and security-related distraction for the company. Article link

Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB opened at $145.98 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $139.13 and its 200-day moving average is $134.40. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.81 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.24%. Airbnb's revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABNB. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Airbnb from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush started coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Thursday. They set a "neutral" rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Airbnb from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $159.84.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABNB

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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