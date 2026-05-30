Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service reduced its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 664,942 shares of the company's stock after selling 431,469 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.11% of Airbnb worth $90,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 397.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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More Airbnb News

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Negative Sentiment: CEO Brian Chesky sold 265,746 shares for about $35.1 million, cutting his position by 2.32% and adding to recent selling pressure. SEC filing

CEO Brian Chesky sold 265,746 shares for about $35.1 million, cutting his position by 2.32% and adding to recent selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Chesky also sold 229,550 shares for about $30.6 million, trimming another 1.96% from his stake. SEC filing

Chesky also sold 229,550 shares for about $30.6 million, trimming another 1.96% from his stake. Negative Sentiment: A separate 20,000-share sale by the CEO further reinforced the pattern of insider selling around current trading levels. SEC filing

A separate 20,000-share sale by the CEO further reinforced the pattern of insider selling around current trading levels. Negative Sentiment: Director Joseph Gebbia also sold 2,860 shares, adding to the recent stream of insider sales at Airbnb. SEC filing

Director Joseph Gebbia also sold 2,860 shares, adding to the recent stream of insider sales at Airbnb. Neutral Sentiment: Airbnb expanded its platform with airport pickups, grocery delivery, luggage storage, and car rentals, which could support long-term engagement but is unlikely to move the stock immediately. Article source

Airbnb expanded its platform with airport pickups, grocery delivery, luggage storage, and car rentals, which could support long-term engagement but is unlikely to move the stock immediately. Neutral Sentiment: Airbnb is investing in group travel startup WeRoad through a $58 million Series C round, potentially broadening its travel ecosystem, but the near-term financial impact is still uncertain. Article source

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $157.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on ABNB

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 2,860 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $381,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,447,355 shares of the company's stock, valued at $460,015,051.20. This trade represents a 0.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 2,739 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.40, for a total value of $359,904.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 81,631 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,726,313.40. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 972,473 shares of company stock valued at $130,966,151. 27.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB opened at $133.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.20. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.81 and a fifty-two week high of $147.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 19.90%.The business's revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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