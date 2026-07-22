Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM Stock Holdings Lessened by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM - Free Report) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,780,460 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock after selling 1,971,540 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 3.29% of Akamai Technologies worth $549,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AKAM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,959,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 522.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020,346 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $153,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,937 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 570.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,634,040 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $123,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,167 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,700,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,115,342 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $271,820,000 after buying an additional 784,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company's stock.

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Akamai Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $124.91 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.78 and a 12 month high of $165.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $133.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 10.20%.The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-7.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AKAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $72.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $156.00 price objective (up from $114.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $145.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AKAM

Insider Activity

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 243 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total value of $31,446.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 31,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,012,486.46. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.57, for a total transaction of $311,811.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 59,210 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,027,099.70. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company's core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

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