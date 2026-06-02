Alaska Air Group, Inc. $ALK Shares Purchased by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK - Free Report) by 62.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,859 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 60,204 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.14% of Alaska Air Group worth $7,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 18,907 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth $9,125,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,149,777 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $108,166,000 after purchasing an additional 35,352 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 505.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 331,899 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $16,695,000 after purchasing an additional 277,100 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 287,930 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $14,483,000 after purchasing an additional 33,090 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of ALK stock opened at $44.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.61. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.12 and a beta of 1.25. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.03 and a 12 month high of $65.88.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.07). Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. The business's revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Alaska Air Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -1.000--1.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALK. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $42.50 to $55.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $62.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ALK

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group is a publicly traded holding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington, that operates two main airlines—Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air. Through these carriers, the company offers scheduled passenger and cargo services across a network spanning the United States, Canada and Mexico. Its core business activities include domestic and international air transportation, loyalty program management under the Mileage Plan brand, and ancillary revenue streams such as baggage fees, in-flight sales and code-share partnerships with other global airlines.

The roots of Alaska Air Group trace back to the foundation of its flagship carrier, Alaska Airlines, in 1932.

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