Alesco Advisors LLC An ESL Co Grows Position in Visa Inc. $V

Alesco Advisors LLC An ESL Co grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 139.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,013 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC An ESL Co's holdings in Visa were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 446.2% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in Visa by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Dorato Capital Management bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $355.94 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $293.89 and a 12-month high of $365.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $638.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $335.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.08.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Visa's revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.34%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $412.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $387.00 target price (up from $375.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $371.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $398.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on V

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total value of $3,608,455.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,219,704.26. This represents a 40.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $729,720.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 18,404 shares in the company, valued at $6,625,440. The trade was a 9.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,581 shares of company stock valued at $25,627,975. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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