Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE Shares Purchased by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE - Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542,555 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 19,687 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.31% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $25,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6,033.3% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 368 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at $33,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 109.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company's stock.

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Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of ARE opened at $55.13 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.41 and a 12 month high of $88.24. The stock's 50-day moving average is $48.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of -8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.19.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73. The business had revenue of $671.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.78 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 36.03%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -45.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARE. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Evercore raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $51.62.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ARE

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gregory Calvin Thomas purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $143,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 33,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,984. This trade represents a 11.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hallie E. Kuhn sold 536 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $25,835.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 48,301 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,108.20. This trade represents a 1.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc NYSE: ARE is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company's properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

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