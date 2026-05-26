Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE Stock Holdings Boosted by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE - Free Report) by 789.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,884 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 46,052 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5,916.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 368 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARE shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Research upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down from $67.00) on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $51.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Insider Activity

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.72 per share, with a total value of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 587,724 shares in the company, valued at $25,107,569.28. This trade represents a 1.29% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hallie E. Kuhn sold 536 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $25,835.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 48,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,108.20. This represents a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 0.0%

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $48.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.12. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $39.41 and a one year high of $88.24. The company's fifty day moving average price is $46.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.09.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.73. The firm had revenue of $671.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.78 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative net margin of 36.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Alexandria Real Estate Equities's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -45.93%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc NYSE: ARE is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company's properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

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