Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE Stock Holdings Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE - Free Report) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,415,876 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 253,402 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.82% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $69,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5,916.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 368 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 109.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus acquired 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,348,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman owned 562,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,342,078.08. This represents a 4.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 3.7%

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $45.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.33. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $88.24. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $49.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $754.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.64 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 47.23%.The company's revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -34.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set a "neutral" rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc NYSE: ARE is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company's properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

Further Reading

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