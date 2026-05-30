Alfreton Capital LLP Acquires 50,000 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Alfreton Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 250,000 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Visa comprises 36.9% of Alfreton Capital LLP's holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Alfreton Capital LLP's holdings in Visa were worth $87,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Visa by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 3,805 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 55,397 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $19,428,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 22,962 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $8,053,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 11,137 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eurizon SLJ Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $12,383,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on V. Freedom Capital raised shares of Visa from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $386.70.

View Our Latest Report on V

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,471.98. This trade represents a 19.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total transaction of $3,455,653.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,524.32. This trade represents a 51.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,744 shares of company stock valued at $14,356,010. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:V opened at $327.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $314.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.05. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $293.89 and a 12 month high of $375.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $587.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.78.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. Visa's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.34%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Key Visa News

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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