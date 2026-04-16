Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA Holdings Boosted by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) by 61.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,123 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 19,169 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV's holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $7,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 101.4% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 231.5% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on BABA. Arete Research raised Alibaba Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $193.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Loop Capital set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $187.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BABA

Key Headlines Impacting Alibaba Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Alibaba Group Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE BABA opened at $133.30 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $103.71 and a 1-year high of $192.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $318.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.50. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $138.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.62.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $40.71 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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