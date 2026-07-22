Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA is XY Capital Ltd's 3rd Largest Position

XY Capital Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) by 54.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,421 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 51,523 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 5.3% of XY Capital Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. XY Capital Ltd's holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 54,235 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $7,950,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 259,580 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $32,567,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,028 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $85,607,000 after buying an additional 30,644 shares during the period. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $21,266,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 50,123 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $7,347,000 after acquiring an additional 19,169 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BABA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Alibaba Group to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $186.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alibaba Group

More Alibaba Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alibaba is getting fresh attention for its AI strategy after reports highlighted its expanding investment in cloud and AI infrastructure, including a possible increase above its previously announced $53 billion three-year budget. Investors appear to be viewing this as a sign that Alibaba is strengthening its position in China’s AI race and could capture more enterprise and cloud demand. Article Title

Alibaba is getting fresh attention for its AI strategy after reports highlighted its expanding investment in cloud and AI infrastructure, including a possible increase above its previously announced $53 billion three-year budget. Investors appear to be viewing this as a sign that Alibaba is strengthening its position in China’s AI race and could capture more enterprise and cloud demand. Positive Sentiment: Alibaba’s fintech exposure also got a boost after Ant International raised about $1.2 billion in new funding to expand cross-border payments and agentic commerce solutions, with Alibaba participating as an existing investor. That supports Alibaba’s broader ecosystem value and suggests continued growth potential in digital payments and international commerce. Article Title

Alibaba’s fintech exposure also got a boost after Ant International raised about $1.2 billion in new funding to expand cross-border payments and agentic commerce solutions, with Alibaba participating as an existing investor. That supports Alibaba’s broader ecosystem value and suggests continued growth potential in digital payments and international commerce. Positive Sentiment: Alibaba also unveiled its Qwen3.8 AI model, with coverage suggesting it is among the strongest models in the market. This keeps Alibaba in the spotlight as a major Chinese AI player and may help sentiment around its long-term growth narrative. Article Title

Alibaba also unveiled its Qwen3.8 AI model, with coverage suggesting it is among the strongest models in the market. This keeps Alibaba in the spotlight as a major Chinese AI player and may help sentiment around its long-term growth narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Reports that Fliggy is cutting jobs amid Alibaba restructuring and tougher online travel competition point to ongoing internal optimization and competitive pressure, but the direct stock impact is unclear. Article Title

Reports that Fliggy is cutting jobs amid Alibaba restructuring and tougher online travel competition point to ongoing internal optimization and competitive pressure, but the direct stock impact is unclear. Negative Sentiment: Alibaba faces a major headwind from a record EU fine of roughly €550 million tied to illegal and counterfeit product sales on AliExpress. That adds regulatory risk, potential legal costs, and reputational damage, which can pressure the stock. Article Title

Alibaba faces a major headwind from a record EU fine of roughly €550 million tied to illegal and counterfeit product sales on AliExpress. That adds regulatory risk, potential legal costs, and reputational damage, which can pressure the stock. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have launched investor investigations into possible securities-law violations and misleading disclosures by Alibaba. These announcements can increase uncertainty and keep pressure on shares until the situation becomes clearer. Article Title

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alibaba Group news, President J. Michael Evans sold 720,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $68,364,000.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 28,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,658,600. This trade represents a 96.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hong Xu sold 175,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $2,126,906.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 280,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,408,026.40. This represents a 38.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 920,303 shares of company stock worth $70,796,370 in the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $117.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.99 and a 200 day moving average of $134.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.51. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $91.99 and a 12-month high of $192.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 93.0%. Alibaba Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 16.91%.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

Further Reading

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