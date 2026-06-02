Alight, Inc. $ALIT Shares Purchased by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT - Free Report) by 57.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,177,007 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,895,403 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.97% of Alight worth $10,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALIT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Alight by 3.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 159,901 shares of the company's stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alight in the first quarter worth $434,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alight by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 249,753 shares of the company's stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 10,893 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Alight by 1,776.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,257 shares of the company's stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 10,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Alight by 7.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,027,103 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 66,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company's stock.

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Alight Stock Down 0.4%

ALIT opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. Alight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $6.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $502.74 million. Alight had a positive return on equity of 13.04% and a negative net margin of 137.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alight, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on ALIT shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Alight from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Alight from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alight from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. KeyCorp downgraded Alight from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Alight from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alight has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $3.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALIT

Insider Transactions at Alight

In related news, CEO Rohit Verma acquired 112,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,134,883 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,010,045.87. The trade was a 10.95% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alight

Alight, Inc NYSE: ALIT is a leading provider of cloud-based human capital and financial solutions designed to help organizations and their employees navigate critical life and work events. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including payroll administration, benefits enrollment and management, workforce and analytics solutions, health and welfare support, and financial wellness programs. By integrating advanced technology with expert advisory services, Alight aims to simplify the administration of human resources and benefits functions, improve employee engagement and productivity, and drive cost efficiencies for its clients.

Alight's core platform leverages cloud architecture and automation to deliver scalable and secure solutions that address the needs of mid-sized and large enterprises.

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