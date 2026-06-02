Alignment Healthcare, Inc. $ALHC Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC - Free Report) by 7,684,933.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 691,653 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 691,644 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.35% of Alignment Healthcare worth $13,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 205.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andreas P. Wagner sold 11,602 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $211,388.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 148,628 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,708,002.16. This represents a 7.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Head sold 11,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $233,988.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 173,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,657,274.60. This trade represents a 6.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,569,859 shares of company stock valued at $29,433,158. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alignment Healthcare Trading Down 13.2%

NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 147.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.14. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.63 and a 52-week high of $23.87. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $18.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.38.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Alignment Healthcare had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings raised Alignment Healthcare from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research raised Alignment Healthcare from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $24.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc NASDAQ: ALHC is a health care company specializing in value-based care for Medicare Advantage beneficiaries. The company leverages an integrated care model that combines in-home clinical services, telehealth capabilities and digital health tools to manage chronic conditions, improve outcomes and enhance patient experience.

At the core of Alignment Healthcare's approach is a proprietary technology platform that aggregates real-time clinical and claims data to support preventive care, risk stratification and personalized care plans.

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