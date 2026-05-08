Alignment Healthcare, Inc. $ALHC Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC - Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,492,802 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,524,218 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.74% of Alignment Healthcare worth $305,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,296 shares of the company's stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company's stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 37,752 shares of the company's stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,094 shares of the company's stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALHC. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alignment Healthcare from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $24.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alignment Healthcare

Insider Buying and Selling at Alignment Healthcare

In other news, CFO James M. Head sold 11,100 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $233,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 173,495 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,657,274.60. The trade was a 6.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Andreas P. Wagner sold 11,602 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $211,388.44. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 148,628 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,708,002.16. This trade represents a 7.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,474,097 shares of company stock worth $28,679,550. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of ALHC stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $23.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 202.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.47.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.22 billion. Alignment Healthcare had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm's revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc NASDAQ: ALHC is a health care company specializing in value-based care for Medicare Advantage beneficiaries. The company leverages an integrated care model that combines in-home clinical services, telehealth capabilities and digital health tools to manage chronic conditions, improve outcomes and enhance patient experience.

At the core of Alignment Healthcare's approach is a proprietary technology platform that aggregates real-time clinical and claims data to support preventive care, risk stratification and personalized care plans.

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