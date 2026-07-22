Alignment Healthcare, Inc. $ALHC Stock Holdings Raised by Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab

Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC - Free Report) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,503,577 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 503,577 shares during the quarter. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab owned approximately 1.21% of Alignment Healthcare worth $44,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALHC. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 324,865 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,416,000 after acquiring an additional 124,143 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,390 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 36,084 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 6,708.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,774,975 shares of the company's stock worth $35,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,903 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,305,255 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,529,000 after purchasing an additional 185,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,880 shares of the company's stock worth $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 125,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company's stock.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

ALHC stock opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $25.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.89, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock's fifty day moving average is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.87.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Alignment Healthcare had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Mark D. Kent acquired 14,848 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.31 per share, for a total transaction of $197,626.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 14,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,626.88. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $586,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 947,313 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,519,969.15. This trade represents a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,039,951 shares of company stock valued at $19,976,967 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALHC shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Alignment Healthcare from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $24.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc NASDAQ: ALHC is a health care company specializing in value-based care for Medicare Advantage beneficiaries. The company leverages an integrated care model that combines in-home clinical services, telehealth capabilities and digital health tools to manage chronic conditions, improve outcomes and enhance patient experience.

At the core of Alignment Healthcare's approach is a proprietary technology platform that aggregates real-time clinical and claims data to support preventive care, risk stratification and personalized care plans.

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