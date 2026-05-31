Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 76.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,516 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 8,023 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 0.7% of Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC's holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Syntax Research Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 260 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $285.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $218.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $305.38.

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Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $211.14 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $199.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $132.92 and a fifty-two week high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The company's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is presently 0.61%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $3,357,490.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 36,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,362,796.97. This represents a 34.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $38,501,729.76. Following the sale, the director owned 7,399,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,192,227.28. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 906,961 shares of company stock worth $162,936,268. Insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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