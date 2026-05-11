Allegion PLC $ALLE Shares Bought by Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA grew its position in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE - Free Report) by 505.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after acquiring an additional 77,922 shares during the quarter. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA owned about 0.11% of Allegion worth $14,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,746,454 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $842,026,000 after acquiring an additional 48,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,232,208 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $750,584,000 after purchasing an additional 260,973 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,593,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $412,876,000 after purchasing an additional 236,248 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 4.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,210,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $214,605,000 after purchasing an additional 52,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 7.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 942,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $167,104,000 after purchasing an additional 67,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In other Allegion news, Director Steven Mizell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $161,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,915 shares in the company, valued at $793,821.65. This represents a 16.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sue Main acquired 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $149.61 per share, with a total value of $299,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $299,220. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALLE. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Allegion from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Allegion from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Allegion from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Allegion from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $185.00 to $157.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $164.00.

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Allegion Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $134.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. Allegion PLC has a one year low of $131.22 and a one year high of $183.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.08). Allegion had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 15.24%.The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Allegion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.700-8.900 EPS. Analysts predict that Allegion PLC will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Allegion's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.05%.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc NYSE: ALLE is a global provider of security products and solutions focused on ensuring the safety and security of people and property. The company was formed in December 2013 through a corporate spin-off from Ingersoll Rand and is head­quartered in Dublin, Ireland. Allegion's core mission is to deliver innovative mechanical and electronic access control systems for a wide range of end markets, including commercial buildings, residential properties, institutional facilities, and industrial sites.

The company's product portfolio spans mechanical locksets, door closers, exit devices, key systems and cylinders, as well as a growing suite of electronic and smart access control offerings.

Further Reading

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