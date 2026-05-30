Allen Capital Group LLC Raises Stake in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 323,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $109,492,000 after buying an additional 10,786 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 77,411 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,539,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 173,759 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $57,325,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 248.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 26,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $8,603,000 after purchasing an additional 18,703 shares during the period. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $17,739,000 after purchasing an additional 8,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $16,236,940.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 278,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $89,450,145.60. This represents a 15.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.31, for a total value of $358,310.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 32,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,592,045.12. This represents a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and set a $490.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $545.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $462.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $454.55.

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Broadcom Stock Up 4.7%

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $446.77 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $234.90 and a 52 week high of $448.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $383.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 87.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.43.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Broadcom's payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

More Broadcom News

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About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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