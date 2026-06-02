Allen Investment Management LLC Sells 43,927 Shares of Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Allen Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,020 shares of the company's stock after selling 43,927 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Snowflake worth $41,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 221.4% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 135 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 252.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $25,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,250. This represents a 91.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 50,338 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.19, for a total transaction of $8,818,714.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,297,044.84. This trade represents a 62.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,416,489 shares of company stock worth $310,023,119. Insiders own 4.80% of the company's stock.

Snowflake Trading Up 10.0%

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $281.14 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.30 and a 12-month high of $284.99. The company has a market cap of $97.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company's 50-day moving average price is $158.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.47.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.32 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 49.29%. Snowflake's revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Snowflake from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $192.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $284.38.

View Our Latest Report on SNOW

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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