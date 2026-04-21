Alley Investment Management Company LLC Sells 36,172 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Alley Investment Management Company LLC lessened its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Free Report) by 94.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,932 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 36,172 shares during the quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC's holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,015 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, EVP Axel Beck sold 4,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.22, for a total transaction of $1,225,599.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,789 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,680,083.58. This represents a 42.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 167,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.93, for a total value of $48,685,680.85. Following the sale, the director directly owned 258,766 shares in the company, valued at $75,282,792.38. This trade represents a 39.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $271.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "sell" rating and set a $253.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $270.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW opened at $272.34 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $275.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.21. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $224.90 and a 52-week high of $303.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.07 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.16% and a net margin of 19.11%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.400 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Illinois Tool Works's dividend payout ratio is 61.39%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

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