Alley Investment Management Company LLC Takes $5.20 Million Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Alley Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,896 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 147.2% in the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 98.1% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 103 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company's stock.

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GE Aerospace Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $304.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $176.02 and a 52 week high of $348.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $311.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.43.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.27 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from GE Aerospace's previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $305.00 to $290.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $375.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $350.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

Key Stories Impacting GE Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE Aerospace news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total transaction of $927,222.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 10,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,212.33. The trade was a 22.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total transaction of $1,222,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,535 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,055,245.55. The trade was a 19.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,398 shares of company stock worth $11,455,491. Insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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