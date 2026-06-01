Alliant Energy Corporation $LNT Shares Bought by Reaves W H & Co. Inc.

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT - Free Report) by 71.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,057,253 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,278,166 shares during the quarter. Alliant Energy makes up 3.5% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned about 1.19% of Alliant Energy worth $198,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,785,294 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,196,382,000 after acquiring an additional 383,612 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,173,906 shares of the company's stock valued at $466,376,000 after acquiring an additional 167,581 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,071,908 shares of the company's stock valued at $458,071,000 after purchasing an additional 128,998 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,067,962 shares of the company's stock valued at $264,458,000 after purchasing an additional 215,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,979,718 shares of the company's stock valued at $133,453,000 after purchasing an additional 55,489 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNT. Barclays set a $74.00 price target on shares of Alliant Energy and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho set a $76.00 price objective on Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $81.00 price target on Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $76.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LNT

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $71.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56. Alliant Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $59.62 and a 52 week high of $75.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 11.37%. Alliant Energy's quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.360-3.460 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Alliant Energy's dividend payout ratio is 67.08%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation NASDAQ: LNT is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, that provides regulated electric and natural gas utility services in the American Midwest. The company serves customers primarily in Wisconsin and Iowa through its regulated utility subsidiaries and operates as an integrated provider responsible for generation, transmission and distribution of energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Alliant Energy's core activities include operating and maintaining electric generation assets, managing the regional transmission and distribution network, and delivering natural gas service to its franchise territories.

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