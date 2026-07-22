Alliant Energy Corporation $LNT Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT - Free Report) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,395 shares of the company's stock after selling 207,817 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Alliant Energy worth $31,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 22,793 shares of the company's stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the company's stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company's stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company's stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the company's stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $83.00 target price (up from $81.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Mizuho set a $76.00 target price on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Alliant Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $77.36.

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Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $73.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Alliant Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $63.28 and a fifty-two week high of $78.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.42. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.55.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 18.58%.Alliant Energy's quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.360-3.460 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Alliant Energy's dividend payout ratio is 67.08%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation NASDAQ: LNT is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, that provides regulated electric and natural gas utility services in the American Midwest. The company serves customers primarily in Wisconsin and Iowa through its regulated utility subsidiaries and operates as an integrated provider responsible for generation, transmission and distribution of energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Alliant Energy's core activities include operating and maintaining electric generation assets, managing the regional transmission and distribution network, and delivering natural gas service to its franchise territories.

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