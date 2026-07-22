Alliant Energy Corporation $LNT Shares Sold by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT - Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,034,446 shares of the company's stock after selling 145,979 shares during the period. Alliant Energy accounts for 1.9% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned 0.79% of Alliant Energy worth $145,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 799.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,393,496 shares of the company's stock valued at $545,662,000 after acquiring an additional 7,460,117 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,265,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 3,057,253 shares of the company's stock worth $198,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,166 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,614,890 shares of the company's stock worth $235,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,268 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,805,214 shares of the company's stock valued at $117,357,000 after purchasing an additional 867,256 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Alliant Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ LNT opened at $73.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.69. Alliant Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $63.28 and a fifty-two week high of $78.81.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 18.58%.The company's revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.360-3.460 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Alliant Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 67.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LNT shares. Scotiabank restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen started coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho set a $76.00 price target on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $77.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LNT

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation NASDAQ: LNT is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, that provides regulated electric and natural gas utility services in the American Midwest. The company serves customers primarily in Wisconsin and Iowa through its regulated utility subsidiaries and operates as an integrated provider responsible for generation, transmission and distribution of energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Alliant Energy's core activities include operating and maintaining electric generation assets, managing the regional transmission and distribution network, and delivering natural gas service to its franchise territories.

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