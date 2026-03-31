Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corporation $FE

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE - Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,277,257 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 205,618 shares during the quarter. FirstEnergy makes up approximately 0.7% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.61% of FirstEnergy worth $419,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 418.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 270,183 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $10,878,000 after acquiring an additional 218,020 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,379.5% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 114,945 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $4,628,000 after buying an additional 107,176 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 218.6% during the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 62,236 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 42,700 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 29.0% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 324,856 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $14,885,000 after acquiring an additional 72,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 18.1% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 202,162 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $9,263,000 after acquiring an additional 30,955 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Stock Up 0.9%

FE stock opened at $50.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.46. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $52.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.86. The company has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.61.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 6.76%.The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.620-2.820 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. FirstEnergy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.14%.

Insider Transactions at FirstEnergy

In other news, CAO Jason Lisowski sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $152,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,176 shares of the company's stock, valued at $364,827.84. This trade represents a 29.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jon Taylor K. sold 26,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $1,365,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 119,552 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,089,978.88. This trade represents a 18.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,989,532. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded FirstEnergy from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded FirstEnergy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $49.71.

Read Our Latest Report on FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. NYSE: FE is a U.S.-based electric utility holding company headquartered in Akron, Ohio. The company's primary business is the delivery of electricity through its regulated transmission and distribution utilities, serving residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of the Midwest and Mid‑Atlantic. FirstEnergy's service territory includes states such as Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and West Virginia, and it operates primarily within the PJM regional transmission organization.

FirstEnergy's core activities center on owning and operating electric distribution networks and transmission systems, maintaining and upgrading grid infrastructure, managing storm response and restoration, and offering customer programs that include energy efficiency and reliability services.

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