Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 126,322 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 673,850 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 126,322 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $52,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 33,666 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Pacific Sage Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 16,185 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Evercore upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $123.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cisco Systems

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 6,586 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total transaction of $772,603.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 177,223 shares in the company, valued at $20,790,030.13. The trade was a 3.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total value of $854,598.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 140,857 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,890,162.87. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 47,650 shares of company stock worth $5,668,823 over the last 90 days. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $111.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $441.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.75 and a 12-month high of $130.37. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $117.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.33.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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