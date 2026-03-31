Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 763,627 shares of the company's stock after selling 75,407 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.07% of GE Aerospace worth $244,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 224.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 81,854 shares of the company's stock worth $25,214,000 after buying an additional 56,641 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 91,065 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Polaris Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $477,000. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 7,721 shares of the company's stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 70,148 shares of the company's stock worth $21,608,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company's stock.

GE Aerospace Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $272.76 on Tuesday. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $159.36 and a 52-week high of $348.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $313.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.04.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 18.98%.The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. GE Aerospace's revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from GE Aerospace's previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. GE Aerospace's payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $374.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Research lowered GE Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on GE Aerospace from $375.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research raised their price target on GE Aerospace from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on GE Aerospace from $305.00 to $290.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $331.12.

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GE Aerospace News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 30,363 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.47, for a total transaction of $9,305,348.61. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 150,434 shares in the company, valued at $46,103,507.98. This trade represents a 16.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total value of $1,222,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,535 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,055,245.55. The trade was a 19.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 37,398 shares of company stock valued at $11,455,491 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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