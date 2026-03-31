Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $125.75 Million Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593,991 shares of the company's stock after selling 30,482 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.15% of Howmet Aerospace worth $125,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company's stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $399,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 26.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company's stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 109.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,955 shares of the company's stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $278.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a "sector weight" rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $256.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

HWM stock opened at $222.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $89.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.37. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.04 and a 1 year high of $267.31.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 18.27%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.550 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,150 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.70, for a total value of $11,364,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 107,008 shares in the company, valued at $26,933,913.60. This represents a 29.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 23,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,207,240. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.12% of the company's stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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