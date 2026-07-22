Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $19.48 Million Stake in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,089 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 19,613 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC's holdings in Synopsys were worth $19,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sankala Group LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Phillip James Consulting Co. purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Synopsys

Here are the key news stories impacting Synopsys this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 14,603 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.96, for a total transaction of $6,702,192.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,431,179.20. The trade was a 16.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,394 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.02, for a total value of $1,527,367.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 14,358 shares in the company, valued at $6,461,387.16. This represents a 19.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $633.00 target price on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Synopsys from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $570.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SNPS

Synopsys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $389.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $464.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $457.23. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $366.00 and a fifty-two week high of $651.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $74.50 billion, a PE ratio of 90.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.22.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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