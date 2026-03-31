Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $208.19 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. $C

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,753,938 shares of the company's stock after selling 122,860 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.10% of Citigroup worth $208,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 17.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,125,995 shares of the company's stock worth $2,854,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,099 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,262,626 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,797,292,000 after buying an additional 2,871,074 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 6,172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,904,795 shares of the company's stock worth $294,838,000 after buying an additional 2,858,481 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 291.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,319,549 shares of the company's stock worth $153,978,000 after buying an additional 2,008,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Citigroup by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,304,324 shares of the company's stock valued at $538,389,000 after buying an additional 1,816,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total value of $4,796,088.57. Following the transaction, the insider owned 45,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,091,810.15. This represents a 48.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Citigroup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street support — Several firms maintain constructive ratings and above-current price targets (median ~$131), which provides a floor for expectations and suggests analysts still see upside. Quiver Quantitative coverage

Wall Street support — Several firms maintain constructive ratings and above-current price targets (median ~$131), which provides a floor for expectations and suggests analysts still see upside. Neutral Sentiment: Company denial — Management quickly labeled the regional bank acquisition chatter as baseless and reiterated a strategy focused on organic growth, which helped limit an even larger selloff but has not yet fully restored confidence. Quiver Quantitative coverage

Company denial — Management quickly labeled the regional bank acquisition chatter as baseless and reiterated a strategy focused on organic growth, which helped limit an even larger selloff but has not yet fully restored confidence. Negative Sentiment: Acquisition rumor sparked selling — Social-media reports that Citigroup executives were considering a U.S. regional-bank acquisition triggered a sharp intraday decline as investors worried about integration, regulatory hurdles and timing. That rumor appears to be the primary immediate driver of today’s weakness. Quiver Quantitative coverage

Acquisition rumor sparked selling — Social-media reports that Citigroup executives were considering a U.S. regional-bank acquisition triggered a sharp intraday decline as investors worried about integration, regulatory hurdles and timing. That rumor appears to be the primary immediate driver of today’s weakness. Negative Sentiment: Analyst move: Oppenheimer trims target — Oppenheimer cut its price target for C to $132, a signal that at least one Street shop is modestly dialing back upside expectations even as the consensus remains constructive. Analyst target actions can influence sentiment and near‑term flows. Oppenheimer price-target note

Analyst move: Oppenheimer trims target — Oppenheimer cut its price target for C to $132, a signal that at least one Street shop is modestly dialing back upside expectations even as the consensus remains constructive. Analyst target actions can influence sentiment and near‑term flows. Negative Sentiment: Insider and institutional selling noted — Recent data show insider sales and large institutional reductions at some funds, which can weigh on sentiment even when multiple firms maintain buy/overweight ratings. That activity is likely contributing to selling pressure into news flow. Quiver Quantitative coverage

Citigroup Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $107.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.26. The stock has a market cap of $187.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $125.16.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.50%.The firm had revenue of $19.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup's payout ratio is 34.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on C. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Citigroup from $144.00 to $132.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $135.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $127.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on C

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

Further Reading

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