Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stake in Somnigroup International Inc. $SGI

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Somnigroup International Inc. (NYSE:SGI - Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,874,835 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 121,244 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Somnigroup International worth $166,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SGI. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Somnigroup International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,465 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Somnigroup International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Somnigroup International by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Somnigroup International by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,191 shares of the company's stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Somnigroup International by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the company's stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SGI. Jefferies Financial Group raised Somnigroup International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Somnigroup International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Somnigroup International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Somnigroup International in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Somnigroup International from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $101.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Somnigroup International

Somnigroup International Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE SGI opened at $69.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.83. Somnigroup International Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.10 and a 12-month high of $98.56. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $86.08.

Somnigroup International (NYSE:SGI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. Somnigroup International had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 5.14%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Somnigroup International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.400 EPS.

Somnigroup International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Somnigroup International's payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

About Somnigroup International

Somnigroup International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names. The company sells its products through approximately company-owned stores, online, and call centers; and third party retailers, including third party distribution, hospitality, and healthcare.

Further Reading

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