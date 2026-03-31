Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Holdings in UMB Financial Corporation $UMBF

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF - Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,650,076 shares of the bank's stock after selling 105,420 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 2.17% of UMB Financial worth $192,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 219.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the bank's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in UMB Financial by 193.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the bank's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in UMB Financial by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the bank's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 425 shares of the bank's stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 168.6% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 752 shares of the bank's stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on UMBF. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on UMB Financial from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of UMB Financial from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $139.36.

View Our Latest Report on UMB Financial

UMB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $109.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. UMB Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $136.11.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The bank reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $469.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.30 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 16.90%.The company's revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Corporation will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. UMB Financial's payout ratio is 18.84%.

Insider Transactions at UMB Financial

In related news, Director Greg M. Graves purchased 220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,122.60. Following the acquisition, the director owned 39,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,526.03. This trade represents a 0.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 388 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $50,168.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,698.40. This represents a 3.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 19,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,247 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.33% of the company's stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation NASDAQ: UMBF is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Through its principal banking subsidiary, UMB Bank, N.A., the company provides a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services. Key offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, treasury and cash management, as well as online and mobile banking solutions designed to serve businesses, individuals and municipalities.

In addition to its core banking operations, UMB Financial delivers wealth management and trust services, investment advisory, asset management and retirement planning to high-net-worth individuals, families and institutions.

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