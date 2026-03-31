Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 46,799 Shares of McKesson Corporation $MCK

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK - Free Report) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,356 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 46,799 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.16% of McKesson worth $164,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,750,519 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,447,110,000 after buying an additional 51,510 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,681,321 shares of the company's stock worth $2,071,428,000 after buying an additional 90,948 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,394,699 shares of the company's stock worth $1,850,001,000 after acquiring an additional 126,684 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in McKesson by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,532,856 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,184,193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in McKesson by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,330,953 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,027,569,000 after acquiring an additional 83,357 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $860.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $908.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $841.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.38. McKesson Corporation has a 52-week low of $637.00 and a 52-week high of $999.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $9.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $106.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $105.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 338.97%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.03 earnings per share. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. McKesson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $880.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $983.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings cut McKesson from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on McKesson from $914.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Leerink Partners reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $1,085.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $960.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on McKesson

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 276 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $816.18, for a total transaction of $225,265.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,851,096.24. This represents a 10.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $945.00, for a total value of $179,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,989 shares in the company, valued at $2,824,605. This trade represents a 5.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,868 shares of company stock worth $3,743,820. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation NYSE: MCK is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company's core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

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