Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Holdings in Revvity Inc. $RVTY

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY - Free Report) by 127.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,751,612 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 980,142 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.54% of Revvity worth $171,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in Revvity during the second quarter worth about $32,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Revvity in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revvity by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Revvity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RVTY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings lowered Revvity from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Revvity from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Evercore increased their price objective on Revvity from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Revvity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revvity presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $113.67.

View Our Latest Report on RVTY

Revvity Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of RVTY stock opened at $84.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. Revvity Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.36 and a 52-week high of $118.30. The business's fifty day moving average is $97.61 and its 200 day moving average is $96.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $772.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $759.81 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.45%.The firm's revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Revvity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Revvity Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Revvity's payout ratio is presently 13.46%.

Revvity Company Profile

Revvity, Inc is a global provider of technology-enabled solutions for the life sciences, diagnostics and applied markets. The company develops and supplies a range of products and services, including reagents and consumables, laboratory instruments, workflow automation, software analytics and technical support. Its portfolio supports applications in drug discovery, genomics, cell biology research, environmental and food safety testing, industrial quality control and clinical diagnostics.

Tracing its heritage to Perkin-Elmer, founded in 1937, Revvity began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RVTY in January 2024 following a corporate rebranding.

Further Reading

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