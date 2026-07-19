Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. $JOF

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF - Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,075,569 shares of the company's stock after selling 420,293 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 17.92% of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund worth $55,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JOF. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,138 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 21,800 shares of the company's stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter.

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Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Price Performance

NYSE JOF opened at $11.24 on Friday. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $12.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.43.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0956 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Company Profile

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc NYSE: JOF is a U.S.-listed closed-end investment company dedicated to long-term capital appreciation through exposure to Japan's smaller capitalization equities. The fund seeks to identify and invest in firms whose market valuations and growth prospects may be overlooked by broader market indices, offering investors differentiated access to Japan's domestic growth opportunities.

The portfolio typically comprises equity securities of companies traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and other recognized Japanese markets, with a focus on firms outside the large-cap segment.

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