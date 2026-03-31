Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 115,813 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J - Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,387,215 shares of the company's stock after selling 115,813 shares during the period. Jacobs Solutions comprises about 0.5% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC's holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 2.02% of Jacobs Solutions worth $323,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 103.3% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 187 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 65.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 121.0% during the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE J opened at $124.80 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $135.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.90. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.23 and a 52-week high of $168.44. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 3.49%.The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.950-7.300 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions's previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. Jacobs Solutions's dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $156.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on J

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jacobs Solutions news, President Shannon Miller sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.13, for a total value of $193,147.20. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 25,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,390.72. This trade represents a 5.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

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