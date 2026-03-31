Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 200,561 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. $JEF

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF - Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,152,838 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 200,561 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group comprises about 0.7% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC's holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 3.47% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $453,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JEF. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 736 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 34.7% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 159.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 892 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.88% of the company's stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Down 0.6%

JEF opened at $39.63 on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.53 and a 12 month high of $71.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business's 50-day moving average price is $49.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.10. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.52.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.19). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group's dividend payout ratio is 54.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on JEF. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $68.00 to $42.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JEF

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc is a diversified financial services company that provides a range of investment banking, capital markets and asset management services to corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Through its core platform, Jefferies offers advisory services for mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity underwriting, restructuring and recapitalization. The firm also operates a global sales and trading business covering equities, fixed income and foreign exchange products, complemented by equity research and macroeconomic analysis.

In addition to its capital markets franchise, Jefferies maintains a growing asset management division that delivers customized investment solutions across public and private markets.

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