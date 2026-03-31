Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 219,519 Shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc $NLY

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY - Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,156,020 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 219,519 shares during the period. Annaly Capital Management comprises approximately 0.6% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC's holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 2.51% of Annaly Capital Management worth $392,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Argus upgraded Annaly Capital Management to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. JonesTrading lifted their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $24.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of NLY stock opened at $21.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.21. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $24.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Annaly Capital Management's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CFO Serena Wolfe sold 16,536 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $382,643.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 173,081 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,094.34. The trade was a 8.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven Francis Campbell sold 26,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $604,789.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 178,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,063,740. The trade was a 12.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,252 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,995. Insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in generating income through investment in mortgage-related assets. The company's core business activities include the acquisition, financing, and management of a diversified portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and other real estate debt instruments. Annaly seeks to profit from the spread between the interest earned on its mortgage investments and its cost of funds, as well as from capital gains realized through active portfolio management.

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in New York City, Annaly has grown to become one of the largest mortgage REITs in the United States.

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