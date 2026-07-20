Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 60,713 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. $BROS

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS - Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 771,693 shares of the company's stock after selling 60,713 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.47% of Dutch Bros worth $39,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 557.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 447 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Ankerstar Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 600 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BROS. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday. They set an "overweight" rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $77.50.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 750,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $47,265,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 2,410,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at $151,928,616. The trade was a 23.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 261,055 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $16,451,686.10. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,410,800 shares in the company, valued at $151,928,616. This represents a 9.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,086,245 shares of company stock valued at $243,021,771. Company insiders own 38.90% of the company's stock.

Dutch Bros Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Dutch Bros stock opened at $68.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.58 and a 52-week high of $74.65. The company's 50 day moving average price is $61.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.31.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $464.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $449.69 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Dutch Bros Profile

Dutch Bros Coffee, trading on the NYSE under the ticker BROS, is an American drive-through coffee chain known for its quick-service model and community-focused brand. Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma in Grants Pass, Oregon, the company began as a single coffee stand and has since expanded its footprint across numerous U.S. markets. Dutch Bros specializes in handcrafted espresso drinks, drip coffee, cold brew, energy drinks, smoothies, teas, and a variety of signature “Dutch Freeze” and “Dutch Frost” blended beverages.

The company operates a mix of company-owned and franchised locations, placing a strong emphasis on speed and customer engagement.

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